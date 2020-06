SHAH ALAM: The magistrate’s court here today imposed a RM2,500-fine on an elderly businessman for using a fake ‘Datuk’ title.

Mohsin Bujang, 62, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to him through a court interpreter in the presence of Magistrate Erry Shahriman Nor Aripin.

According to the charge, Mohsin was accused of using the title ‘Datuk’ for business, trade, work and professional purposes without written approval from the Federal or state governments.

He was accused of committing the offence at a condominium in Section 13 here at 6.18 p.m., on April 15, 2019.

He was charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and could be sentenced under Section 5 of the same act, which provides for a fine of up

According to the facts of the case, Mohsin as chief executive of his own company signed a letter to another company using the title ‘Datuk’ which raised doubts with the representative of that company.

The representative then conducted a check and found no records that Mohsin had received such an award and lodged a police report.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Uzair Abd Munir urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused as cases of the use of false titles were rampant and would mar the good name of the institution of royalty in the country.

Erry Shahriman then imposed a fine of RM2,500 and three months’ jail if the accused failed to pay the fine.

The accused paid the fine. — Bernama