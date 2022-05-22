Elderly man among 23 held for drink-driving in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 23 people including a 68-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol in a three-day traffic operation here which began on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh (pix) said apart from these 23 individuals, eight motorcyclists were nabbed for illegal racing and riding in a dangerous manner, including performing ‘’rocket and superman” stunts.

“The (eight) suspects, aged between 16 and 19, were taken to the Kuala Lumpur traffic police station and will be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding in a reckless manner and disturbing other road users,” he said in a statement today.

Sarifudin said other arrests made during the “Samseng Jalanan, Op Motosikal/Pelbagai Kesalahan” included a man who obstructed civil servants from performing their duties, one suspected of using a stolen motorcycle and another for drug possession.

He said in the Op Motosikal conducted in collaboration with the Department of Environment yesterday, nine summonses were issued to motorists for non-compliance with exhaust system specifications.

In total, 435 summonses were issued to road users for various traffic offences and 13 motorcycles were seized for having illegal exhaust system modifications, he said.

Among the areas covered by the operation were Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Genting Klang, Jalan Kuching, Duta-Ulu Kelang Highway (DUKE) and Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2). - Bernama