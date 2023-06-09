Elderly woman attacked by crocodile while fishing in Malacca

ALOR GAJAH: An elderly woman had a terrifying moment when she was nearly swallowed by a crocodile while fishing for freshwater prawns in the waters off Sungai Timun, Lubok Cina, on Friday (Sept 1).

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said in the incident at around 4 pm, the victim, Nurkaisa Ausad, 65, from Linggi, Negeri Sembilan, got bitten by the crocodile on her ankle, and also suffered head injuries while trying to save herself.

“From the police report lodged on Monday (Sept 4) by the victim’s son, Muhammad Omar, 24, the complainant received a telephone call from his mother’s friend informing him that his mother had been attacked by the crocodile while out with fishermen in the said waters.

“When his mother wanted to get out of the boat to catch the freshwater prawns nearby, she was suddenly attacked by the crocodile,“ he said in a statement here today.

Elaborating further, Arshad said the victim then struggled before managing to free herself from the crocodile.

Arshad said after successfully saving herself from the crocodile, the woman injured herself on the head when she hit the edge of the boat.

“The other fishermen in the area then rescued the victim, bringing her ashore. They sent the victim to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

“The woman is now in stable condition and the case has been referred to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) for further action,“ he added. -Bernama