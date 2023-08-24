Elmina tragedy: PM’s pol-sec visits victims’ next-of-kin to hand over contribution

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi (pix) today visited the families of three victims who died in the plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam last week.

Anwar, in a post on his official Facebook page, said this was to hand over some contributions on his behalf to the family members of e-hailing driver Sharipudin Shaari, as well as pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Haikal Aras Abdul Azim.

He said yesterday, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi also visited the family members of three other victims, namely, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki (special officer to Datuk Seri Johari Harun); Datuk Seri Johari Harun (Pahang State Executive Council member); Mohammad Naim Fawwas Mohamed Muaidi (also a pilot).

“I sincerely hope that the family members of the victims involved can persevere during this challenging time. Let us all pray for their souls to be given the best place in the presence of the Almighty and for the family to be blessed with strength at this time,“ he said.

A total of 10 individuals were killed in the crash on Aug 17, including Johari, who was the chairman of the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee.

The victims who died comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, namely a delivery rider and e-hailing driver who happened to be at the scene when the incident occurred. - Bernama