Embrace yoga to boost immunity, says Indian High Commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR: People from all walks of life are encouraged to embrace yoga-based breathing exercises to keep the respiratory system in check and to lessen the vulnerability to viral and bacterial infections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mridul Kumar, in his personal message in conjunction with the 6th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY), said breathing exercises are beneficial for boosting one’s immunity in these challenging times, and “only a strong immunity could act as a protective shield for us and our family members”.

He said yoga should be adapted as an integral part of life in view of this most critical period in the history of human civilisation where the pandemic has disrupted daily lives.

“Yogic postures, along with conscious breathing regulation, can help in boosting immunity and overall health.

“The ancient practice is our trusted friend in building this protective shield of immunity,” he told Bernama.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had, on December 11, 2014, declared June 21 as the IDY.

Mridul, who has been practicing yoga for a long time, noted that yoga enthusiasts around the world have been embracing the new norm in observing the 6th edition of IDY, themed ‘Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home’ this time, where many activities are organised on virtual platforms due to the global pandemic.

The envoy, who regards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a living testament to the benefits of yoga, said the leader has launched yoga video tutorials for the benefit of people who are staying at home.

On the acceptance of yoga among Malaysians, the envoy said there has been an exponential increase in yoga practitioners across the world, including Malaysia.

“It has always been approached as an exercise for inner wellbeing. Anyone who practices yoga can reap its benefits,” he said.

The Indian High Commission yesterday observed the 6th IDY through live web streaming which saw the participation of large number of yoga enthusiasts of all ages from all walks of life.

The event commenced at 8am with the screening of a video message on IDY by Narendra Modi, followed by the screening of a video message by Mridul where he mentioned on the IDY celebrated at Batu Caves in 2019 which attracted about 15,000 yoga enthusiasts. - Bernama