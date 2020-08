KUALA LUMPUR: Society must place the national agenda as a daily priority over self-centred interests when it comes to compliance of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) in line with the call to embrace new norms to contain Covid-19.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said while adapting to this new way of doing things may take time, the effort will pay off if practised diligently while the nation is still subjected to the Recovery Movement Control Order.

“The objective is to ensure that the country is safe, definitely not to burden or make life difficult for the people.

“Currently people seem to have forgotten the scenario or actual reality which has brought the number of positive cases to two-digit figures,“ he said when appearing as a guest in ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme aired on Bernama TV last night.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Public Health Physician, Disease Control Division Public Health Medicine specialist Dr Rosnah Ramly said it is vital for the public to understand how the Covid-19 virus spread.

“It spreads through droplets originating from coughs and sneezes within a distance of one metre, that is the basis. That’s why the Health Ministry always reminds the public to wear face masks if they have symptoms as well as the importance of physical distancing.

Dr Rosnah also reminded the public to practise ‘3W’, which is frequently washing their hands with water and soap; wearing face masks especially in public places and avoiding handshakes.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the “Embracing New Norms” campaign and a book published by the Health Ministry titled “Pembudayaan Norma Baharu Komuniti”.

The 26-page book focuses on government strategies in implementing the Recovery MCO and the roles of community members as the frontliners, as well as family and education institutions, mosques and others in curbing the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama