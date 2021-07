KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be imposing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in 34 localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Johor, Sarawak and Pahang, starting Thursday to Aug 11.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the decision was made after studying the presentation on risk evaluation and Covid-19 infection trends by the Health Ministry (MOH) at all the affected localities.

He said from the total, 27 localities in Sabah which came under EMCO involved 11 localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Bandar Sierra, Kampung Unggun, Kampung Kalasanan, Lorong Cina 1, 2 & 3, Kampung Tebobon, Plaza Kingfisher, Polytechnic Commercial Centre, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Bandaran Segama, Taman Bukit Setia and Taman Putera Jaya.

“Apart from that, EMCO would also be enforced in eight localities in Penampang, Sabah, namely Country Height Phase 1, Cyber City Phase 1, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Ramayah, Taman Vista Kiranau, Kampung Sarapung Kolopis, Vista Minitod and Kampung Tuunon.

“Four affected localities in Beaufort, Sabah are Kampung Lumadan, Kampung Kebulu Petani, Kampung Beaufort Selatan and Taman Arjuna,” he said in a statement today.

Hishammuddin said EMCO would also be implemented in three localities in Tawau namely Kampung Blok 31, Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat and Kampung Darat Inderasabah, as well as Ladang Tinabau Housing in Kinabatangan.

“The EMCO in Johor involves the Workers’ Hostel Construction Site in Taman Bukit Perdana in Kluang and Kampung Pertanian and Kampung Separa, in Senai sub-district, Kulai, while EMCO will also be enforced at three localities in Kuching Division in Sarawak which are Kampung Jawa Batu 12, Kampung Bumbok and Kampung Telaga Air.

“Also coming under EMCO are Ladang Kerilla in Tanah Merah, Kelantan and FELDA Jengka 7 in Maran, Pahang,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EMCO imposed at Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) in Lintas Sibuga, Sandakan, Kampung Telaga and Kampung Pituru in Pitas, Sabah, FELDA Jengka 8 in Jerantut, Pahang and Kampung Jagoi Duyoh, Bau, Kuching, Sarawak will be lifted tomorrow on schedule.

“The EMCO in Taman Samudera, Mukim Batu, Gombak, Selangor will end tomorrow which is earlier than schedule on July 31,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said 60 premises covering 12 factories, 40 business premises and eight construction sites were ordered to close for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as stipulated by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday, 438 individuals were compounded and 27 more individuals were remanded,” he said.

On Op Benteng, 14 illegal immigrants were arrested and four vehicles were seized yesterday. — Bernama