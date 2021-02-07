EMCO at Bentong and Taiping prisons extended until Feb 22 - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Bentong Prison in Pahang and the Taiping Prison in Perak and their staff quarters has been extended another 14 days until Feb 22, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said the EMCO, originally due to end tomorrow, was extended based on the joint risk assessment undertaken by various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee, which included the Health Ministry (MOH).

“For Bentong Prison and its staff quarters, so far, 2,085 swab tests have been conducted on inmates, staff and close contacts, and cumulatively, 767 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

“Apart from this, MOH has also confirmed a continuing rise in positive cases in the prison, with the latest being 13 cases reported on Feb 5,“ he said.

For Taiping Prison, Ismail Sabri said MOH had conducted 544 tests and of this number, 112 positive cases were detected, comprising 90 inmates, 21 staff and one family member.

The test results for 40 samples are still pending and some inmates are still showing symptoms, he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government had decided to end the EMCO on Blok Transit (Blok Muhasabah) of Jelebu Prison in Negeri Sembilan as scheduled today.

On enforcement of the MCO standard operating procedure, he said 789 individuals were arrested yesterday for various violations, with 764 compounded, 21 remanded and four released on bail.

He said according to the Human Resources Ministry, 7,003 foreigner workers were screened for Covid-19 yesterday, with 28 found positive.

A total of 20 illegal immigrants were detained and four land vehicles seized during Op Benteng yesterday.

He also said 1,013 individuals returned to the country yesterday and all had been placed at quarantine stations throughout the country. -Bernama