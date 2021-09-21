EMCO in three localities in Sabah, Pahang - MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented at Perumahan Ladang Felda Umas 6 in Kalabakan, Sabah and Kampung Baru Cenderawaseh in Mukim Pekan, Pahang from Thursday until Oct 6, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the oil palm plantation and factory of RMDC Sdn Bhd in Bukit Koman, Raub, Pahang would also be placed under the EMCO from tomorrow until Oct 5.

These decisions were taken based on the Health Ministry’s report on risk assessment and trend of Covid-19 infections, he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He also said the EMCO in two localities in Sabah, namely Kampung Sugiang Baru, Tenom and Kampung Rapak, Ranau, would end as scheduled tomorrow.

-Bernama