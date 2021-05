IPOH: The public cannot enter or leave without permission at four sub-districts in Perak which are under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow until June 4.

State police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said movements were only allowed as outlined in the National Security Council’s (MKN) standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were issued yesterday.

‘’The police will set up more roadblocks (SJR) in the affected areas to check entry and exit.

“In addition, SOP compliance monitoring teams will be increased and all elements of patrolling will be conducted continuously especially after 10pm,’’ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the police assignments would be assisted by various agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces, People’s Volunteer Corp, Malaysia Civil Defence Force and local authorities.

He said the police would also conduct Op Payung in strategic areas of public foci and urged the public to exercise patient and give full co-operation to all agencies involved during the implementation of EMCO in the state.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who flout the law and the SOP which are in force,’’ he said.

The four sub-districts involved were Pengkalan Hulu in Hulu Perak district, sub-district of Taiping in the Larut, Matang and Selama district, Hulu Kinta sub-district covering Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjong Rambutan in the Kinta district and Hulu Bernam Timur in the Muallim district.

A total 382 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Perak today compared to 248 cases yesterday. — Bernama