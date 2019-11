KUALA LUMPUR: Emergency aid in the form of food supplies and other essential items for the Orang Asli community in several villages in Kelantan affected by floods and wild elephants recently were sent by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM)’s helicopter yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Waytha Moorthy, said the aid was transported using the department’s AW189, BOE Agusta helicopter which departed from the Subang hangar at 3.30pm.

He said the aircraft was scheduled to land at Pos Gob, Pos Simpor and Pos Pasik, Gua Musang, Kelantan, at 5pm to deliver the aid.

“I am thankful to the Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin and the JBPM fpr their cooperation in reducing the burden of the Orang Asli in the affected areas.

“Besides these items, Jakoa (Department of Orang Asli Development) will also send other essential items soon,” he said yesterday.

It was previously reported that more than 130 people from the Orang Asli community were affected after their crops were destroyed by wild elephants and their villages hit by floods.

Heavy rains had caused the community to be cut off after the main 10-km road connecting Pos Simpor with the Kuala Betis Regroupment Scheme was damaged. — Bernama