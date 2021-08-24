Emergency: Courts throws out Khairuddin’s suit against Muhyiddin, govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed the government’s application to strike out former Jasin parliamentary constituency coordinator Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan’s legal action against former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over the emergency proclamation.

The action was taken to challenge Muhyiddin’s decision to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the proclamation of emergency to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Khairuddin as the plaintiff, when contacted by reporters, said judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin made the decision after hearing submissions from the parties in a virtual proceeding.

“The court allowed the government’s application to strike out the whole originating summons filed by my client,” he said, adding that he would take further instruction from Khairuddin on whether to appeal against today’s outcome.

Senior federal counsel S. Narkunavathy acted for Muhyiddin and the Government of Malaysia as the first and second defendants.

On Feb 17, Muhyiddin and the government filed an application to strike out Khairuddin’s suit on grounds that the suit was scandalous, frivolous and vexatious and an abuse of the court process.

Khairuddin filed the suit on Jan 18, this year asking the court to decide on four legal and constitutional issues over the emergency proclamation.

On June 23, the High Court dismissed Khairuddin’s application to refer four constitutional questions to the Federal Court regarding the declaration of emergency.

On Jan 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a Covid-19 emergency, to be enforced until Aug 1, as a proactive measure to contain the worsening pandemic in Malaysia.

Muhyiddin on the same day explained that the Cabinet had advised the King to proclaim the emergency under Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution effective Jan 11, 2021 to Aug 1, 2021.

Clause (1) of Article 150 states that if the King is satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened, he may issue a proclamation of emergency, making therein a declaration to that effect.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia has posed a major threat to people’s livelihood.- Bernama