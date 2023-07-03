Emergency motion on floods tabled in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: An emergency motion on the frequent floods problem in the country was tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The motion was brought by Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) in accordance with Standing Order 18(1), suggesting that the Dewan Rakyat urge the government to take more proactive measures to protect the lives and property of the people threatened by climate change.

“Floods hit all 10 districts in Johor which caused damage to several towns in the state, and the situation is much more serious than the floods in 2006 and 2007,“ she said when tabling the motion.

Wong said the government needs to improve standard operating procedures (SOP) regarding the release of dam water to overcome extreme weather.

In addition, she also urged the government to ensure that the supply of basic goods for the flood relief centres is always sufficient for the whole year since the country can be hit by floods at any time due to climate change.

Wong said the government should also reconsider allowing the preparation of food at relief centres just like before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is because the Johor flood victims have reached 40,000 people. This matter needs to be expedited because the people are waiting for help and more pro-active action from the Unity Government,“ she said.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor informed that Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul received notification of the motion last Friday and found that the motion met three conditions, namely specific, urgent and of public interest. - Bernama