KUALA LUMPUR: With just slightly more than a week to go before Malaysia celebrates the historic day, May 9, 2018, when for the first time in the country’s history a new political coalition came into power, a special seminar to look at the problems, challenges and achievements of the new government will be held at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here.

The one-day seminar on May 2 entitled “GE14 and the Year Since: Analyses and Perspectives” will be opened by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Md Yusof with Senior Advisor at Khazanah Research Institute Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram delivering the keynote address, according to a statement from IIUM’s Electoral Studies Unit.

The panelists, apart from academicians, come from different backgrounds but are all familiar with the developments before and after GE14. They include IIUM’s head of electoral studies Datuk Seri Dr Syed Arabi Idid and Ibrahim Suffian of Merdeka Centre. Both have conducted studies on the GE14 outcome and the popularity of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

There are also two panelists from the other side of the political divide – MCA’s Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker representing the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research and Dr Zuhdi Marzuki from PAS Research Centre, who will talk on the whether the promises and manifestos made during GE14 matter.

Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid of the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) will also be sharing on economic problems and issues faced by the PH government while Malaysiakini’s Steven Gan will be among those talking on governance and reforms.

According to the statement, the seminar will be held at the Conference Room, Kulliyah of Information and Communication Technology. For more information or to participate, including the media, please contact Fathonah Aina Baharuddin at 013-9313927/fathonah.aina@gmail.com or Hartini 019-5415214/hartiniwakichan@gmail.com. — Bernama