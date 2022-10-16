Employers must give workers time off or leave to vote: Saravanan

TAPAH: Employers must give employees time off or leave if the election day falls on a working day, said Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix).

He said this is the right of every Malaysian citizen, aged 18 and above, to vote and perform their duties.

“The employers must comply with the government’s directive. They must allow employees to vote. Whether the employees are given occasional public holidays (cuti peristiwa), replacement leave or time off,” he told reporters after presenting Deepavali contributions here today.

Saravanan said action will be taken against any employer who does not comply with this directive.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a meeting on Oct 20 to discuss and set important dates for the 15th General Election (GE15), after Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, announced the dissolution of the Parliament on Oct 10. - Bernama