PETALING JAYA: The Human Resources Ministry has urged employers to allow their staff to work from home to ensure their health is not affected by the haze.

It said the matter was raised at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Apart from adhering to the Hazard Identification Risk Assessment and Risk Control Guidelines, employers are also encouraged to offer their employees the option to work from home should the situation become hazardous to their health and well-being,” it said.

The ministry said the Department of Occupational Safety and Health could issue a stop work order if the haze posed an immediate danger to the safety and health of workers and measures had not been taken to mitigate those risks under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

Those who fail to comply with the Act are liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both and to a further fine of RM500 per day during which the offence continues.

Today, the Youth and Sports Ministry became the first to allow its staff to work from home because of the haze.