Employers urged to minimise Covid-19 exposure risk

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) wants employers from high risk industries to refine their risk assessment and improve procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Its chairman, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, said this is particularly relevant for industries where the staff are in direct contact with patients or symptomatic visitors.

“Employers must act responsibly in ensuring the safety, health and welfare of workers.

“Those who hire foreigners, especially, should make sure workers do a swab test and are only allowed to work if they are negative,” he said in a statement today.

He said employers must monitor the hostels of workers, as well as ensure physical distancing and compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) – like face mask use and a clean environment – in the workplace.

He asked employers and employees to obey the law, like the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, and adopt measures to reduce the risk of infection in the workplace.

“NIOSH is calling for cooperation from all to help the government lower the infection rate to two digits and reach 0 cases,” he said. -Bernama