Ending Puspakom monopoly paves way for better services

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to end the monopoly of Puspakom (computerised vehicle inspection centre) starting next year is seen as the right step towards improving the services offered as well as giving more options to the public.

The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said the move to open the services to qualified parties can create healthy competition among service providers.

“The issue involving services offered by Puspakom is an old issue and complaints received from the public are not taken seriously as it is the sole service provider of periodic inspection of motor vehicles.

“With this move, new companies offering the same services will be able to address the shortcomings in Puspakom thus enabling them to provide better services,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that Puspakom will no longer be the sole provider of scheduled motor vehicle inspection for the Road Transport Department (JPJ) beginning Sept 1, 2024.

Loke said the Cabinet decided on March 17 that the periodic inspection service of motor vehicles, which is required under the Road Transport Act 1987, will be opened to any qualified party that meets the conditions set.

Meanwhile, Nadzim said the decision to end the monopoly must be accompanied by the setting up of a monitoring body to regulate services and offer solutions to complaints regarding the quality of service provided by the companies involved.

“I hope the government to set up a body to identify weaknesses in the services provided including from Pusakom and the new companies and conduct an investigation so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Puspakom ‘runner,’ Ahmad Fuad, 35, said that the government’s move is seen as an opportunity for him to get more ‘jobs’ from customers and no longer rely on Puspakom.

“Usually, if I bring in a heavy vehicle for inspection at Puspakom it will take a day, from 9 am to 6 pm. However, when other companies offer similar services, of course in terms of time can also be saved and I might be able to take two or three jobs a day,” he said.

Ahmad, who has been a runner since 2014, hoped new companies offering scheduled periodic vehicle inspections to use sophisticated equipment equivalent to what is available in Puspakom or better.

“We don’t want a new company with worse services or there is no change, as we are hoping for improvements in services,” he added. - Bernama