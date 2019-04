GEORGE TOWN: Aliran has called for an independent investigation into allegations that the police were behind the “enforced disappearance” of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

In a statement issued today, the multi-ethnic reform movement said it is unconscionable to leave the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) “in an inconclusive state”.

Aliran said that if the Special Branch was indeed responsible, the government would have to find suitable parties capable of investigating the police to take up that role.

“The priority should be to find out what exactly happened to Koh and Amri and who were directly or indirectly responsible (for their disappearance),” it said.

Aliran said the investigators would have to be mindful of the concept of plausible deniability.

“Were the culprits acting as a rogue group or were they taking orders through a chain of command?” it asked.

It also reiterated its call for the setting up of an independent police complaint and misconduct commission as recommended by a royal commission of inquiry in 2005.