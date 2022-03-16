Enforcement officers nabbed over reselling of seized drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine members of an enforcement agency were arrested in a police sting last week after they allegedly sold 50kg of syabu that was earlier seized in an anti-narcotics raid.

The drugs, estimated to be worth RM1.8 million, was allegedly sold by the enforcement officers to a drug syndicate in a northern state.

A 10th suspect, who is a fisherman, was also arrested in the operation by the federal and Johor Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) between March 6 and 8.

Federal NCID director Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay told a press conference at Bukit Aman yesterday that the civil servants were from a Putrajaya-based enforcement agency and had seized the drugs in an operation off the Straits of Malacca.

“We learnt that after they seized the drugs, they freed the suspects behind the shipment. Then, they sold the drugs to a drug dealer, each taking a share of 5kg of syabu. There was an attempt by a drug dealer in Banting, Selangor, to smuggle the drugs to Dumai in Indonesia.”

Ayob Khan said the suspects, aged between 33 and 49, have been active in illegal activities since mid-January.

He added that an initial arrest of two civil servants led police to the other suspects and the fisherman, who was tasked with smuggling the drugs out of the country.

Ayob Khan said the suspects were held in three raids in Johor and Putrajaya and four of them, all civil servants, tested positive for drug abuse.

He also said police recovered from the suspects 5.3kg of syabu, which could be used for 26 million doses.

“These are civil servants with no integrity. They should be arresting drug dealers and confiscating and destroying the drugs seized. However, they collaborated with drug dealers, sold the drugs to them and had it redistributed.

“We will not tolerate or compromise with any civil servant from any agency who indulges in such activities. We will arrest them and ensure they are brought to book.

“The NCID will continue being on the lookout for such black sheep,” said Ayob Khan, who was a former militant-buster when he was attached to the Special Branch.

He said police have also impounded the assets of the suspects, such as vehicles and other items, worth about RM195,000.

Ayob Khan added that the suspects, who are being held under a 14-day remand order, are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Police said drug dealers often attempt to smuggle out drugs as it fetched higher prices in other countries.

Syabu, which is priced at RM36,000 per kilogramme in Malaysia, can command prices of RM100,000 and RM300,000 per kilogramme in Indonesia and Australia respectively.