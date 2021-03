KUALA BERANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has assured that there is sufficient supply of eggs to meet consumers’ demand even for the coming Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the issue of withdrawal of egg supply to Singapore from a company in Jeram, Selangor following detection of the bacteria, Salmonella enteritidis (SE) in its eggs had so far not affected domestic supply of the commodity.

“The company involved has assured this as the eggs detected to contain the bacteria involved only one farm while there are still five of its farms supplying eggs for the local market.

“Besides, Malaysia has some 50 large companies producing chicken eggs, hence consumers should not worry or resort to panic buying of eggs,” he told reporters after viewing the retail mobile shop, Prihatin Mart, here, today.

Rosol said that based on records, the total production of eggs in Malaysia for the period of March 1 to 7 this year, was 206 million with the current balance (not sold yet) at 69 million.

Meanwhile, he also reminded traders not to take advantage of the issue by raising the price of eggs as action could be taken against them for violating the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Last Saturday, four importers in Singapore were ordered to recall eggs from Lay Hong Bhd Layer Farm in Jeram, Selangor following the detection of SE in the eggs which could cause food-borne illness if the food is eaten raw or undercooked. — Bernama