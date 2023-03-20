Enthusiastic start for 2023/2024 new academic session for Group B today

KUALA LUMPUR: ​Greetings such as “Welcome back” and “Welcome back to school” displayed at schools’ compounds greeted students in Group B states as they started the new 2023/2024 academic session today.

The Year One pupils are seen to be looking forward and excited to start their first day of the school session, while other students are also seen delighted at returning to school after the one-month school holidays.

In PUTRAJAYA, a total of 35,147 students from 27 schools, comprising 22,028 primary school pupils and 13,119 secondary school students, started their new school session today.

Putrajaya Education Department principal assistant director (Planning Sector) Mohamad Nasir Mustapha said of the total, 3,148 of them are Year One pupils while 2,585 are Form 1 students.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin said a total of 194,333 students in 353 primary schools and 126 secondary schools statewide also begin their school session today.

He said it involved 98,884 male students and 95,449 female students, with Seremban recording the highest number of students at 106, 424 students, followed by Jempol dan Jelebu (27,737), Port Dickson (23,049), Kuala Pilah (12,121), Tampin (14,772) and Rembau (10,230).

In PERAK, a total of 342,482 students from 1,105 schools including 191,260 pupils in 852 primary schools and 151,222 students in 253 secondary schools, started the new academic session.

Perak Education Department director Mohamad Fauzi Mahson said of that number, 24,091 are Year One pupils while 24,916 are Form One students.

Checks by Bernama found SK Meru Raya also featured a Mickey Mouse mascot to welcome students to the school.

Meanwhile, in PERLIS, a total of 43,076 pupils and students from 104 primary and secondary schools in the state registered for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Perlis Education Department director Naharudeen Othman said of the total, 23,903 pupils are in 74 primary schools while 18,303 are Form 1 to 5 students, and 870 are Form 6 (pre-University) in 30 secondary schools in the state.

In PENANG, a total of 228,891 primary and secondary students started their schooling sessions at 398 schools statewide.

State Education Department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said out of the total, 128,480 are Year One to Year Six pupils.

In MELAKA, a total of 141,089 students started the first day of school in 316 government schools and government-aided schools.

State Education, Technology and Telecommunication committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said it involved 80,512 primary school pupils and 60,577 secondary school students. Of the total, 7,748 are Year One pupils and 7.233 are Form 1 students.

“The figure does not include 5,290 children who will attend preschool in 170 primary schools and the Melaka Institute of Teacher Education Malay Women Campus,” he told reporters at the “Gembira ke Sekolah” programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kerubong here today.

In SABAH, a total of 494,059 primary and secondary students in 1,297 schools begin their academic sessions today.

State Education Department deputy director (School Management sector) Abidin Marjan said of the total, 212,201 are secondary school students, while 286,111 are in primary schools.

In SARAWAK, State Education Department took precautionary measures to address any possible flooding on the first day of school today.

Its deputy director (School Management Sector) Omar Mahli said that so far, it has been a smooth start for all schools in Sarawak, although some parts of the state have experienced rain. - Bernama