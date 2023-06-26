Entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities offered by HUN 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Local entrepreneurs should take advantage of the upcoming National Entrepreneurs Day 2023 (HUN 2023) to learn from and interact with overseas entrepreneurs, identify new opportunities and develop an international business network, said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Minister said the momentum should be optimised to strengthen Malaysia’s position as an entrepreneurial hub in the region.

“This presents a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs in the country to expand their business network and, at the same time, spark the interest of foreign investors to invest in Malaysia.

“The international cooperations and tie-ups that have been established for a long time through events such as HUN 2023 are important to invigorate the national economy,” he said in his welcome speech at the GlowBox launching ceremony in conjunction with HUN 2023 here today.

Organised by the Malaysian Small Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce (DPUKM), the HUN 2023 showcase event will be held in Putrajaya from Nov 24 to 26, 2023, and is expected to attract exhibitors from countries such China, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States.

He said some 1,000 exhibitors from various business fields and backgrounds are expected to participate.

“The estimated one million visitors attending HUN 2023 shows how important the role of entrepreneurs is in advancing our national economy,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the joint initiative by DPUKM and out-of-home advertising firm MyRodeo Sdn Bhd in creating GlowBox as a mobile advertising platform that allows advertisements to be displayed on thousands of e-hailing vehicles registered on the Rodeo portal.

This move, he said, is proof of excellence in leveraging technology and innovation to provide more business opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

“GlowBox is an exciting and revolutionary initiative. Through this mobile advertising medium, entrepreneurs can reach more people and promote their products and services more effectively and can indirectly expand their business network and reach diverse markets,“ he added.

According to the minister, several relevant ministries and agencies have offered various forms of assistance and facilities for entrepreneurs who need assistance.

“An agency under Miti, through MIDF, has launched the Second Chance Financing Scheme (2CF).

“This scheme functions as a lifeline, offering RM50,000 to RM5 million as a much-needed solution for SMEs and businesses that are facing difficulties to deal with financial problems and take advantage of new opportunities,“ he said, adding that entrepreneurs will have the means to restore and maintain businesses and further invest in operations, increase competitiveness and expand market reach.-Bernama