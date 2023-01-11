Ewon Benedick: Tekun Nasional channels RM8.85b financing to micro entrepreneurs since 1998

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) has channelled RM8.85 billion in funding to micro-entrepreneurs cumulatively since its establishment in 1998, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) said.

He said the amount included RM795.9 million, or 37,963 number of approved financing, from the start of this year until Sept 30, 2023 compared with the RM430 million allocation received by Tekun this year.

“The allocation under Budget 2024 for Tekun financing schemes is RM330 million. I am confident that Tekun Nasional will allocate additional internal funding on top of the government allocation to be utilised by the country’s micro-entrepreneurs,” he said when winding up the debate on the ministry’s Supply Bill 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Ewon said Tekun Nasional has channelled RM51.5 million in funding to 2,531 ex-army personnel-turned-entrepreneurs.

He said for 2023, Tekun Nasional has allocated a RM10 million special fund to be channelled to entrepreneurs among ex-security officers via the Skim Pembiayaan Bekas Penjawat Keselamatan (SPEK).

As of Sept 30, 2023, 89 applications were approved with a financing value of RM1.69 million.

Additionally, Ewon said the ministry via the Malaysia Co-operative Societies Commission of Malaysia (SKM) is committed to helping the government deal with the cost of living through the cooperative wholesale and retail sector, particularly via the setting up of a Coop Mart outlet network offering basic necessities at reasonable prices.

As of Sept 30, 2023, 2,611 Coop Mart outlets were operating nationwide.

He said SKM has also implemented the Jualan Madani Koperasi programme (JMK) to provide the community the opportunity to obtain daily necessities at a savings rate of up to 20 per cent.

“As of Oct 19, 2023, SKM has allocated RM1.35 million in incentives to implement 60 JMK programmes, benefitting 10,045 people with total sales reaching RM5.5 million,” he said. -Bernama