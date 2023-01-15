Ewon to use common-sense leadership approach to lead UPKO

KOTA KINABALU: The new president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) Datuk Ewon Benedick is determined to use the common-sense leadership approach in continuing the party’s struggle.

The Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives called on all party members to be sensitive to all issues, intelligently analyse, think and brave the challenges faced by UPKO.

“I will continue with the party’s leadership by empowering it through the common-sense leadership approach that needs to be practised starting from our UPKO home because I believe leadership starts from home.

“All decisions made must be defended based on the practice of upholding what is right, rejecting what is wrong and continuing what is reasonable,“ he said when delivering the closing speech at the 16th UPKO Triennial General Meeting online, here today.

However, he gave the assurance that the approach would be in line with the practice of previous party presidents including Tan Sri Bernard Dompok with his principle-oriented leadership, and the servanthood leadership approach of Datuk Seri Madius Tangau.

Ewon was officially appointed as UPKO president today replacing Madius who became the party’s honorary president.

“I appreciate every remark and criticism accompanied by suggestions and words of motivation because that is the right way to correct weaknesses,“ he said.

He said he also wanted to establish relationships with other parties with similar struggles, especially involving the interests of Sabah and invite former members to rejoin UPKO to strengthen the party. - Bernama