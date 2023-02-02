Ex-banker surprised when Jho Low denied chatting with her over Najib’s accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: A former AmBank relationship manager said she was surprised when the fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) told the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that he never communicated with her over the management of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s bank accounts.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 52, who handled the former premier’s accounts said this when she was informed about the matter by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at Najib’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Muhammad Shafee: Jho Low was shown the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) chats by the MACC, and he said he couldn’t recognise (the messages) and that he never spoke to you. You’d be surprised?

Yu: Yes

Muhammad Shafee: In his witness statement, Jho Low said that he had nothing to do with bringing Najib’s accounts to the bank.

Yu: I would be surprised.

The 41st prosecution witness who handled the bank accounts belonging to Najib agreed with the lawyer that Jho Low had in fact communicated with her on many occasions.

Jho Low made the statement to the MACC when he was questioned in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov 27, 2015.

During today’s proceedings, the court heard the BBM chats between Jho Low and Yu on the status of Najib’s accounts, in which Jho Low gave many instructions to Yu regarding the transactions and Najib’s bank statements.

The lawyer then questioned the witness on Jho Low’s employment offer in one of his companies with a higher salary in 2013.

Muhammad Shafee: Did Jho Low attempt to offer you employment?

Yu: Yes, he did. I said I had a lot of things to think about. I have a family and I wouldn’t want to work according to his lifestyle.

Muhammad Shafee: Did the subject matter come up again?

Yu: He kept asking and I politely said no. I just said I had to think about it.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to get bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama