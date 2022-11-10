Ex district council president charged for accepting RM22,100 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The former president of the Kuala Langat District Council (MDKL) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to 11 charges of accepting bribes totalling RM22,100.

Mohamad Zain A Hamid, 48, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Azura Alwi.

According to the first to eighth charges, Mohamad Zain had received cash amounting to RM9,000 made to his girlfriend’s account from an individual in return for helping companies under the individual to bid for jobs at the council.

For the ninth to 11th charges, he was alleged to have received payments for his credit card bills amounting to RM13,100 from the same individual.

The accused allegedly committed all the offences at CIMB Bank Bhd in Taman Mutiara, Cheras and Maybank Headquarters, Menara A, Dataran Maybank here between Sept 28, 2018, and June 15, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Azura set bail at RM10,000 with one surety for all charges and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report to the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at the beginning of every month.

The court also fixed Oct 26 for mention.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi, while lawyer Zamri Idrus represented the accused. - Bernama