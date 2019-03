PETALING JAYA: Former Gerakan vice-president Datuk Dr Goh Cheng Teik has passed away on Sunday at the age of 75.

Goh , a graduate of the Ivy League’s Harvard University, was considered a “nearly” man in politics after narrowly losing out to the late Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik for the party’s presidency, as well as to Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon for the post of the Penang Chief Minister.

He was also renowned for his debates over various issues with DAP strongman Lim Kit Siang during the 1980s to 1990s.

Goh also served as a deputy minister for a decade before resuming his career as an academician with the Sunway University in the early 2000s.

Wake services will be held at 8pm tomorrow and Wednesday at the Paul Miki Room in the Church of St Francis in Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya.