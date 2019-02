SHAH ALAM: The former MP for Kota Tinggi, Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid was once again brought to court, this time to the sessions court here to face five charges of receiving kickbacks in the form of maintenance for two vehicles as well as the legal fee to purchase land totalling RM12,707.60.

Noor Ehsanuddin, 56, however pleaded not guilty after the charges were read by the court interpreter before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

The accused is facing four charges of receiving maintenance services for the vehicle with registration number WRD 8251 belonging to his wife valued at RM640, RM3,400 and RM901, as well as the maintenance of vehicle with number WVN 3936 worth RM1,303.

Noor Ehsanuddin who was present in court was charged with receiving all the payments through cheques from printing company, Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd, which he knew was related to his official duty.

The accused faces another charge of receiving a legal fee worth RM6,463.60 to buy a piece of land in the Kota Tinggi sub-district in Johor, also from Karya Hidayah.

All the offences were allegedly committed at an auto service shop in Jalan Ulu Klang, Ampang: a legal firm in Subang Jaya as well as a tyre and battery service shop in Jalan Bukit Kemuning, Section 34, Klang between Jan 10, 2014 and Dec 8, 2015.

The accused who was then a member of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board of directors was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both if found guilty.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Hazirah Azeman proposed Noor Ehsanuddin be released on RM20,000 bail for all charges with one surety, as well as surrendering his passport to the court.

Counsel Datuk Thrichelvam Rasiah, who represented the accused, did not protest against proposed bail but he informed the court his client’s passport had already been surrendered to the Johor Baru sessions court in which the accused faced two charges for corruption on Feb 10.

He also told the court that his client was charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on 14 corruption charges.

Judge Rozilah later allowed Noor Ehsanuddin to be released with RM20,000 bail in one surety for all the charges and set March 15 for mention. — Bernama