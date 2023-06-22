Ex-lecturer highlights Jawi writing through Khat calligraphy

ALOR SETAR: A former Geography and Cartography lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah took on the role of elevating the use of Jawi writing through the art of Islamic calligraphy or better known the art of Arabic and Jawi Khat calligraphy to the younger generation through the establishment of the Al Khat Al Arabi Centre here.

Ahmad Mustafa, 78, born in Alor Setar, said that Jawi writing is part of the identity of the Malays and that it needs to be preserved while the khat calligraphy centre he established in 2001 became a platform for people, including youth, to come and see for themselves the beauty of khat and Jawi writing.

Ahmad who had lived in Makkah at the age of four with his family said the khat centre was inspired by his own experience as a khat teacher at an education institution in Makkah for four years after he started learning the basics of khat in Egypt and Makkah when he was 30 years old.

“When I was in Makkah I was really interested in khat, and at 30, I started to study the various basics and different types of khat among which are Thuluth Khat, Nasakh Khat, Diwani Khat, Farisi Khat and Riq’ah Khat in Egypt and Makkah, “ he told Bernama.

Ahmad, who is also the former Persatuan Seni Khat Kebangsaan (PSKK) Kedah branch president, said his efforts to revive the art of Jawi calligraphy through the centre’s initiative because he found that the mastery of writing and reading Jawi was still weak among the younger generation in this country when he returned to Malaysia in 1999.

“In 1999 I returned to Malaysia and collaborated with the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIA) in an Islamic Arts programme and I was crowned as the national runner-up in khat.

“I was also often invited to give calligraphy and Javanese art courses to Islamic and Javanese teachers as well as students who are interested in learning more about the art of calligraphy conducted in their schools,“ he said.

Ahmad said anyone can visit the khat centre to see for themselves the types of calligraphy and models of Makkah’s history displayed there for free.

The khat expert who was awarded as Kedah State Jawi and Khat Enthusiast in 2014 said he has produced 22 books of his own including the Nasakh Khat Training Book and a book entitled Keindahan Karya Karya Seni Khat which was distributed to students in schools across the country.

“This Nasakh Khat Training book is available three versions ... I want people out there, especially the younger generation, to be able to learn the art of calligraphy and Jawi starting from the basics, therefore I released a training book titled one to three according to level one and five”, he said. - Bernama