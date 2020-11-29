Ex-Mardi director murdered in robbery attempt

KUALA LUMPUR : A retired director of Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) was murdered while his wife was injured after they were attacked by armed robbers who broke into their two-storey bungalow (pix) in Bangsar early today.

Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71 who was slashed in the face and neck died at his house on Jalan Mambu, Bukit Bandaraya here in the 3.30am incident.

His wife, Sarifah Yusof. who is a retired government school teacher was slashed in her right hand.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that police rushed to the scene after being alerted by the couple’s daughter of the robbery at about 4am.

He said that preliminary investigations showed that Wan Hassan was awakened by noise in his kitchen before two robbers confronted him and demanded for cash.

“The victim tried to put up a fight with the robbers but was slashed with a sharp object. His wife was also attacked. Soon after, the robbers escaped through a window at the kitchen with some valuables they had stolen from the house. The robbers did not cover their faces during the robbery.” Annuar said.

He said paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced Wan Hassan dead before taking his wife to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in an ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Anuar said Wan Hassan’s body was sent to the UMMC for a post mortem and police have launched a hunt for the perpetrators.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the police at 03-2297 9222.