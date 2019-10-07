Ex-navy officer finds joy in giving horse-riding therapy for children with special needs

KUALA LUMPUR: The hours he puts in are longer than normal workdays, but for retired Warrant Officer Muthusamy Kandasam, it is time well spent. The 54-year-old former navy officer finds joy in being a horse-riding therapeutic instructor for the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

He believes using his skills to repay society is more effective than making monetary donations.

“I love to help these special needs children,” he said.

“It’s better to give them free therapy and assist them with my skills, effort and time.”

Muthusamy has been a national chief coordinator and chief coach for the RDA centre at Royal Selangor Polo Club in Kuala Lumpur since 2000.

He starts his day at 8am, ensuring the horse tack such as saddles, stirrups, bridles, halters, reins, bits, harnesses, martingales and breastplates are in place. He puts in nine hours with unwavering passion to help the children.

“When I arrive at the RDA, I will ensure that the riding boots, reins, saddles, safety stirrups and helmets are in good condition and enough for the riding therapy,” he said.

As he is responsible for the safety of the children and volunteers, he gets the horses tacked up. He will also ensures the number of volunteers are sufficient to handle the horses.

Muthusamy said volunteers are required to take lessons before walking beside or leading the horses while the children are riding.

“All volunteers must be trained before they can be ‘side walkers’, which is walking beside the horse to make sure that the child does not fall or to catch the child if he or she falls, including leading the horses with the child on its back on the designated path at the arena,” he said.

In each session, eight children take turns riding to boost development of their motor skills.

Muthusamy said horse movements help to improve the rider’s coordination as they learn to use their muscles, limbs and bodies to balance themselves.

“I will correct the children’s posture and motivate them,” he said.

“The therapy is not only for those who are autistic, but also children with cerebral palsy or Down syndrome. Some are in wheelchairs and have difficulty straightening their posture.

“Horses are unique creatures. The relationship between the children and horses are incredible,” he said, adding that the children treat the horses as their support partners.