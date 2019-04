PETALING JAYA: Former Umno member Yamani Hafez Musa will get to keep the Sipitang parliamentary seat after all.

However, his ex-party colleague and uncle Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will have to wait at least until June to find out if he gets to stay on as the MP for Kimanis.

Today, the Election Court in Putrajaya struck out a petition to remove Yamani as the MP for Sipitang. Noor Hayaty Mustapha of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) cited “an abuse of the (election) process” for seeking Yamani’s disqualification.

However, Judge Azahari Kamal Ramli dismissed the petitioner on the grounds that Noor Hayaty was not ready with the relevant documents, including witnesses’ statements.

He also disallowed an application to have the case adjourned.

Yamani is the son of former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman. He recently left Umno and is planning to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which has only just spread its wings to Sabah.

Three days ago, a news portal reported that Noor Hayaty, who stood against Yamani in the 14th general elections last year, spent four hours at the Election Commission office in Kota Kinabalu to check all ballot papers and other documents related to the elections.

Yamani’s lead counsel Jeyan Marimuttu said the petition was struck out with no order to costs.

The court also fixed the proceedings for Anifah’s case to be heard from this month until June.

Karim Bujang, who stood against Anifah on a Warisan ticket, filed the petition against him.

The Kota Kinabalu Election Court had, on Nov 19, last year, struck out the petition but the decision was later overturned by the Federal Court.