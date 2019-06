PETALING JAYA: The father of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, has lodged a police report after policemen allegedly swooped into his house in Kuching.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, was with his daughter when police allegedly forced their way into his residence at 5pm yesterday.

“About five policemen, one wearing the green vest, while four others in plainclothes forced their way through to my house compound.

“Maybe they managed to gain access as the alarm system and door bell in my house was faulty,” he told theSun when contacted.

Abdul Aziz said he believed they were the police because they came in a police patrol car.

“Well they did not show any identification that they are cops but I assume they were policemen because of their car and the officer who was in a police vest. However, they did say that they are from Bukit Aman police headquarters.

“They did not harm me or my daughter. They just wanted to question me about my son. It’s just that they were a bit stern, and the way they showed up in my house made me nervous,” he added.

Abdul Aziz said he was questioned about his son’s whereabouts and family background.

He later lodged a police report at Kuching district police station at 1am today.

theSun is in the midst of contacting police for comments.

Haziq Aziz – the private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin – who is under suspension now had publicly confessed that he and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali were the two men in a lewd video that had been widely spread on social media.

So far, Azmin has strongly denied the accusations, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

Shamsul Iskandar said he had not heard from Haziq since Tuesday (June 11), when he contacted the latter over a work-related matter.

He said Haziq went AWOL (absent without leave), after publishing the confession video.