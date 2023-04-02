Exco: Land clearing in Selangor State Park done for ECRL project

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) has found that the alleged land clearing activities in the Selangor State Park are part of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said in July 2022, the department issued a Use Permit for the implementation of the project in the permanent forest reserve area.

He explained that the implementation of ECRL had been approved by the Cabinet on Sept 2, 2021 and agreed to by the 19th National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) on Oct 21, the same year.

The Selangor government, through a meeting on Nov 24, 2021, also agreed with the proposed amendment to the original route of Section C, covering areas from Bentong-Gombak-Serendah-Port Klang.

He said the project implementation in the state must comply with all the rules and procedures set by the relevant technical agencies.

“For the record, the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report for Section C2 (Gombak-Serendah-Port Klang) was obtained by Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) on Nov 30, 2021, “ he said in a statement today.

Hee said this in response to claims by a non-governmental organisation that it found land-clearing activities in four areas in the Selangor State Park.

He also said the Selangor government is of the opinion that the ECRL project should be implemented as it will contribute to the well-being of the community and boost the country’s economic growth.

“Until now, the implementation of the ECRL project in the Selangor State Park area has always been controlled so that it complies with the stipulated rules and conditions,” he said. - Bernama