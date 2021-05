PUTRAJAYA: Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee chaired a meeting yesterday to discuss the National Food Security Policy Action Plan, enhanced monitoring of meat imports, as well as strategies to address supply issues and rising onion prices.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) in a statement today said the executive committee meeting also discussed the Large-Scale Smart Padi Field Programme (Smart SBB) and the country’s performance on the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2020.

It said the National Food Security Policy Action Plan was proposed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the previous Cabinet Committee meeting on National Food Security Policy.

The proposed action plan would follow the clusters that had been set up previously namely Availability, Accessibility, Food and Nutrition Safety and Stability and Sustainability, read the statement.

MAFI said the Cabinet committee which is expected to convene in June would refine and consider the ideas and suggestions presented by the executive committee.

The Executive Committee on National Food Security Policy Action Plan was set up to coordinate proposals to strengthen the country’s food security as well as to regulate the implementation of the decisions and directives of the Cabinet Committee on National Food Security Policy.

“The government will continue to take progressive measures to strengthen the governance of the country’s food security and transform the agro-food sector to a better level, thus ensuring a secure, adequate, and controlled food supply in any situation,“ said MAFI.

The first meeting of the Executive Committee on National Food Security Policy was held online and attended by 17 permanent members comprising chief secretaries of ministries, heads of departments and agencies, academicians as well as appointed industry players and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

It is scheduled to meet at least twice a year to discuss the direction, strategy, and issues related to the country’s food security. — Bernama