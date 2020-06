PETALING JAYA: A quick snip is all patrons can expect when they are finally allowed to visit barbers or hairstylists again.

Each session will have to be completed in 30 minutes. This rules out other services such as hair treatment, perming, re-bonding and colouring as well as moustache trimming for men.

Seats will have to be sanitised after each customer and all hairdressers and barbers are required to wear disposable gloves and cap, according to Malaysian Bumiputra Barbers Association president T. N. Winda Mohd Tahir.

He said these are some of the conditions outlined at a meeting with government representatives recently. Standard operating procedures are being outlined.

Barbers and hairstylists are anticipating a resumption of business when the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted next Wednesday.

They must also record the body temperature of their customers and ensure they wear masks.

Hair salons and barber shops have been closed for more than two months in line with the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In Singapore, customers are required to make an appointment with their barbers to prevent crowds from gathering at these premises. Winda said Malaysia could do the same.

The association represents about 30,000 barbers across the country.

He expressed fears that unregistered barbers and hairstylists could begin to offer their services in violation of the CMCO if the legitimate ones are forced to keep their doors closed.

Expect only quick trims when barber shops reopen