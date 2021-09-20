Expedite MA63 implementation — MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Members of Parliament (MPs) today raised the issue of the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which, in their view, needs to be expedited and not be just political rhetoric.

One of the MPs, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti), said it was time for the government to implement MA63, and resolve several issues, including oil royalties and petroleum cash payments.

“I also suggest that Parliament provides a copy of MA63 to all MPs, that can be used as a reference and at the same time help understand the contents of the agreement,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Similarly, Datuk Masir Kujat (PSB-Sri Aman) urged the government to involve stakeholders in every discussion on MA63.

He said the Sabah and Sarawak governments should participate in all committees set up by the government towards realising the implementation of the agreement.

“Besides, the implementation of MA63 needs to be expedited and given priority by the government, not just mere political rhetoric,” he said.

For Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar), the issue of MA63 in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability, does not clearly state the implementation period.

He said it was different from the other five agenda items listed in the MoU, which had implementation targets.

“However, when it comes to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement, only three lines of sentences are stated, as if it is just to appease the people in Sabah regarding MA63,” he said.

Azis also wanted to know whether the government would maintain its stance not to make public the final report of the Cabinet special committee review of the implementation of MA63.

A total of 28 MPs took part in today’s debate session, among them were Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas) and Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai), who touched on the issue of Parliamentary Transformation and Administration, and expressed their views that the amount of allocation given to MPs, both from the government and the opposition, should be the same.

Mohamed Nazri said the matter should not be discriminatory, as all allocations received by MPs were for the benefit of the people in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

“The allocation for MPs can be resolved if the Parliament is truly independent and no longer under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department and needs to apply for funds from the Ministry of Finance.

“Hence, I welcome Santubong (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar) to work on it and we support it, so that the Parliament is independent, and we can put the total allocation for all MPs,” said Ahmad Fahmi.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama