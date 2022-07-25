Expert: Be aware of social media perverts when posting photos online

PETALING JAYA: Parents and adults who share videos and photos of children are advised to consider the potential threats to the child, Sinar Harian reports.

The Malay daily reported the matter following a rise of sexual misconduct by 42% from 2020 and 2021 after their photos were uploaded on social media.

Criminologist Datuk Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim said sharing videos is equivalent to showing off how cute or smart their children are without acknowledging the risks.

“Stalkers have their own plans. Maybe they know the child is from a well-off family which could lead to a kidnapping.

“As parents, they should protect their children instead of exposing them to such risks,“ he told Sinar Harian.

Malaysia has yet to create any laws over children’s personal privacy act in digital space, while such acts have been enacted in the US under Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act to curb being exposed to pedophilia and sexual assault.