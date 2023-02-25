Expert: Make pre-tenancy course compulsory for PPR

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to introduce a compulsory pre-tenancy course to provide awareness and knowledge to prospective tenants of the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) to ensure a more conducive housing environment.

Senior lecturer of Estate Management at the College of Built Environment, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Shah Alam, Assoc Prof Dr Mona Isa said this was based on the previous scenario, where the government had to spend a lot to repair damaged facilities in PPRs such as lifts due to vandalism.

“I have done a rental management study with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and many of those who live in PPRs do not know about the strata house management system, what can and cannot be done.

“Also, house rentals are low compared to the high building maintenance costs. So the government cannot fully cover these costs. If we cannot change the mentality of the tenants, (then) the problems of vandalism and trash dumping cannot be solved,” she told Bernama.

When tabling the Budget 2023 yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Ministry of Local Government Development has been allocated RM50 million to ensure a safe environment in PPRs.

The allocation for maintenance and repair works of the lifts has also been increased to RM1.2 million from RM500,000.

In addition, Mona said the application criteria for renting PPR homes should be tightened, taking into account applicants’ salaries, no outstanding debts and having a clean record with Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS).

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Economics and Management senior lecturer Dr Mustazar Mansur said the 75 per cent stamp duty exemption for houses worth RM500,000 to RM1 million would benefit the M40 group.

“For example, if the stamp duty amounts to RM15,000 for a house costing RM500,000, the buyer can save RM11,250 through the exemption.

“Therefore, the money can be used by prospective home buyers for other things such as renovations or installing home security devices,” he added. - Bernama