Experts raise alarm over ‘roadside risks’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian roads are not very safety-friendly, as indiscriminate parking, illegal stalls and haphazardly located dumpsters are becoming more than a mere nuisance.

In fact, a 21-year-old motorcyclist died in Klang recently as a result of such conditions.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said indiscriminate parking, especially involving large vehicles such as vans, buses and lorries, and random placement of other objects potentially pose risks to road users.

“The parked vehicle obstructs pedestrian walkways and consequently, people are forced onto the car lanes. Moreover, these vehicles block the driver’s view when attempting to navigate from minor to major roads. They also become hazardous objects that may lead to severe road crashes and injuries,” he told theSun.

Commenting on the death of the female motorcyclist after she crashed into a dumpster left haphazardly on a roadside at Kampung Delek Kiri in Klang on Monday, Law said: “Placing (such) an object at road shoulders is highly dangerous as it increases risks to road users, particularly vulnerable ones such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.”

He said proper enforcement of the law was desperately needed to protect road users, adding that local authorities must ensure all necessary objects are placed at designated areas at a safe distance from traffic, with high-visibility aids such as reflectors used to alert motorists of their presence.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said such preventable incidents highlight a critical need to promote road safety among Malaysians.

He said one should not just look for a convenient parking spot, but consider if it would endanger someone else.

“Unfortunately, Malaysia lacks a safety culture. As fellow road users, we should not indulge in the habit of parking at road shoulders as it expresses a complete disregard for public and pedestrian safety.

“For instance, I live in Cheras and the road I take home is frequently narrowed by a particularly huge and long trailer. The driver happens to live around the area and parks his vehicle at the road shoulder, causing a danger to others.”

Lee noted that he too, as a road user, worries that some unfortunate rider or driver may crash into the stationary vehicle, causing either death or severe injury.

He said while there were strict and strong traffic laws in place, enforcement was still lacking.

“There is a lackadaisical attitude and this should change if we want more people to start following our traffic laws,” he said.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon urged public and local authorities to follow the 3Es of road safety – engineering, education and enforcement.

“While engineering is carried out by the relevant authorities to ensure we have proper roads, road users also need to be educated on the dos and don’ts while on the road, paired with proper enforcement from relevant local authorities.

“It is only in this way that we will achieve proper road safety.”