Experts working on integrated natural disaster management SOP for Asean region

KUALA LUMPUR: A team of Asean experts is currently working on an integrated Standard Operating Procedure for national disaster management and humanitarian aid in the region.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Joint Force Commander Lt Gen Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zuki said the process would also include input and opinions of experts from 18 countries.

“We have set up the SOP with the United States (US) and now we want to test its effectiveness by gathering experts from the Asean region to share their views on improving the SOP.

“Once the SOP is fully discussed and improved upon by the experts, it will be used by Asean countries in managing natural disasters,“ he said after officiating the opening ceremony of the 2019 Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting plus Experts’ Working Group on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief at Wisma Perwira ATM here, today.

The three–day event was attended by delegates from 18 countries including the US, Australia and India, as well as about 100 participants from Asean countries representing their respective military, humanitarian and medical agencies.

Suhaimi said countries like Indonesia and the Philippines were often hit by natural disasters, and it was important for rescue personnel and experts to use more effective means of handling such threats in the future.

“No country is immune to natural disasters ... what’s important is for us to be prepared and mobilise our team to support a multinational effort to carry out humanitarian aid missions and effectively manage natural disasters,“ he added. — Bernama