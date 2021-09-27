Facilitation fund for infrastructure projects to be set up under PPP 3.0 model -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A facilitation fund for infrastructure projects will be established under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) 3.0 model, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

“The project implementation model will not involve any financial commitment from the government and will adopt the Request for Proposal (RFP) approach.

“The implementation of the projects under the new model is expected to be announced in mid-2022,” he said when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025 in Parliament today.

Ismail Sabri said basic infrastructure and utilities that have quality and are aspirational such as roads, rail as well as water and electricity supply are important to stimulate economic growth, narrow the development divide between regions, and hence increase the people’s well-being.

An integrated rail and highway network that connects airports and ports with industrial, urban and rural areas will be enhanced.

Among the major projects are:

• The Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase One from Rawang to Salak Selatan, which is expected to be completed in 2022;

• Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track project, the last stretch of the electrified double track from Padang Besar (Perlis) to Johor Bahru (Johor), which is scheduled for completion in 2023;

• East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which is being continued and expected to be completed in 2026;

• Rapid Transit System (RTS) project connecting the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru with the Woodlands North station in Singapore, which will be built at the end of 2021;

• West Coast Expressway running from Selangor to Perak, which is expected to be fully completed in 2024;

• Central Spine Road from Bentong (Pahang) to Kuala Krai (Kelantan), which is scheduled for total completion in 2025;

• Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai highway in Kelantan, which is expected to be fully completed in 2025; and

• Study on proposed addition of a third lane for the Yong Peng-Johor Bahru segment of the North-South Expressway privatisation project.

-Bernama