PETALING JAYA: The power struggle in Umno has stepped up with several factions pushing for control of the beleaguered party ahead of its general assembly in November.

At the forefront of the drive for change is Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) and his key ally Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

According to the Straits Times Singapore, the general assembly will see an amendment to Umno’s constitution that party leaders found convicted of crimes will be disqualified from taking up party posts.

Umno insiders have reportedly told the Singapore newspaper that if approved, this could be a setback for Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who are facing several corruption charges.

Several officials have confirmed that there is such a proposal, but it needs two-thirds of the delegates to support the amendment.

“I want to see how they are going to sell this to the members. It’s the internal shenanigans of a party that doesn’t realise it’s in opposition now,” Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed was quoted as saying.

Since the last 14th General Elections, Umno has been trying to find footing on Malay grounds. It has since won three by-elections with the help of PAS.

Some have attributed the success of winning three by-election to Najib’s rebranding of himself with “Malu Apa, Bossku”, which resonated with the young Malays.