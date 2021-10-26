Factory operator charged with husband’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR: A glove factory operator was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her husband at their home in Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves last week.

R. Umadevi, 26, is accused of killing lorry attendant A. Murgan, 45, at a house in Jalan Laksamana 5 at 11.30pm on Oct 19.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence.

No plea was recorded before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court fixed Nov 25 for mention of the case. The accused was unrepresented today.

Last week, Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed told reporters that a man was killed in Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves after allegedly being stabbed by his wife with a broken umbrella shaft during an argument at home.

The victim was said to have attempted to attack his wife with a pair of scissors but she retaliated by breaking an umbrella and using the broken shaft to stab him in the abdomen. — Bernama