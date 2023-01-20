Fadhlina: MPPK to prepare report on teachers’ workload, welfare

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic) has instructed the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) for 2023-2025 to prepare its first report on the workload and welfare of teachers.

Fadhlina said the report should be submitted to her by mid-February.

“As an immediate action, I have instructed that the inaugural report of the MPPK pay attention to the thrust that I often emphasise, which is related to the workload and welfare of teachers,” she said in a posting on Facebook.

In the posting, Fadhlina said she had met with the newly-appointed MPPK president Datuk Dr Amin Senin today to discuss several issues related to national education.

On the advisory council’s new line-up, she said six out of nine members were selected among those with a teaching background.

Elaborating, she said the MPPK president was chosen among the former Education director-generals to ensure that the council’s recommendations align with the national education policy, in addition to his understanding of the intricacies and complexities of the largest ministry.

“The selection criteria for all MPPK members is not based on race factors but their professionalism and expertise, which is needed at this time,” she explained.

Fadhlina further said that the MPPK would create a committee involving every race, the Orang Asli community, vulnerable groups (such as persons with disabilities), education stakeholders and student representatives.

At the same time, the ministry welcomes any feedback and non-governmental organisation or community who want to share ideas on improving the education system, especially related to students, teachers and schools.

“We have also arranged for consultations with groups that fight for the welfare of all stakeholders. The Deputy Minister and I will also work closely with agencies that bring the voices of every community from various races so that the issue of national education can be raised at an optimal level,” she said. - Bernama