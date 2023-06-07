Fadillah: Govt to continue efforts to ensure oil palm sector’s sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to driving the oil palm industry’s sustainability and capping the size of oil palm cultivation areas in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said that the oil palm sector’s sustainability is a global issue that must be collectively addressed to ensure that there is a balance between economic prosperity and environmental conservation.

“In line with the Malaysia Madani concept that emphasises sustainability as a core value, I urge all stakeholders in the oil palm industry to strongly hold on to the principle of sustainability in their efforts to strengthen the economy without compromising the environment or the people’s welfare,” he said.

Fadillah said this in a speech text read by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha during the launch of the Oil Palm Technology Transfer programme at the MPOB headquarters here today.

He added that in order to increase palm oil production, efforts should be focused on the existing plantation areas through replanting activities using high-yield oil palm variants and good cultivation practices.

Fadillah also said that the mandatory implementation of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification was to ensure the industry’s sustainability and to produce high-quality palm oil products.

“As of May 31, 2023, 95.81 per cent of oil palm plantation areas are MSPO-certified.

“I am confident that with the effective use of technology and adherence to sustainable agricultural practices, Malaysia’s oil palm industry will be able to compete at the global level and meet the growing demand for oil and fats,” he added. -Bernama