Fadillah: Too early to judge unity govt

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has stressed that it is too early to pass judgement on the Unity Government as 100 days in office was just a short period.

He said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should be development oriented instead of making negative statements like calling the government a failure.

“I respect Tun Dr Mahathir as someone who has contributed immensely to the country and hope he will continue to help us.

“Now Malaysians need us to be united, as we cannot afford more politicking. Playing too much politics will cause us to be left behind by other countries, including in Asia,” he told reporters after a thanksgiving and afternoon tea ceremony with Kampung Datu Sibu Residents’ Association here today.

Fadillah said this when commenting on Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday that the Unity Government had failed to bring any major changes for the people and that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had not made any impact on the country.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said now is the time to revitalise the economy by encouraging more foreign investors to come to Malaysia.

“Don’t make comments which can undermine our country’s economy. Many investors are now coming back to Malaysia because of our unity and political stability,” he said.

Recently, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Amazon Web Services (AWS) would make a RM25.5 billion investment to strengthen the Information and Communications Technology industry and the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector in Malaysia. - Bernama