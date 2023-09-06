Fahmi Fadzil appointed new KL city patron

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Cup 2021 champions Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC today officially announced Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil as the club’s latest patron.

The announcement was made through KL City’s official Instagram post.

“We congratulate him on this exciting role and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our club. As a dedicated fan of the team and also one of KL’s Members of Parliament, we are confident that he will bring valuable insights and expertise to our organisation.

“We are excited to work with our new patron as we continue to strive for excellence on and off the field,” according to the post.

Last Wednesday, Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament (MP), agreed to be KL City’s patron after receiving the offer from Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) president Khalid Abdul Samad.

Previously, Arau MP Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim had been appointed as KL City’s patron in August last year, after former Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa resigned from the post.

KL City are now in sixth position in the Super League 2023, after collecting 23 points from 14 matches. -BERNAMA