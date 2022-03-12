Fahmi Fadzil helms digital communications ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) communication director Fahmi Fadzil (pix) is among the 14 new faces in the Unity Government’s Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

He was named the new Minister of Digital Communications.

However, Fahmi, 41, is no stranger to the media practitioners he was the main source of reference for confirmation on any issue related to PH and PKR.

Prior to this involvement in politics, the holder of a degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, Indiana, United States, was active in creative and performing arts and was also known as a writer and actor in theatre. He also co-starred in the drama series ‘Gol & Gincu’ in 2006 and received the Most Promising Artist Award at the Boh Cameronian Arts Award event the same year.

Fahmi began his political career by joining PKR in 2010 and served as political secretary to the then Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament cum PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar from 2010 to 2013.

Being one of the young leaders with great potential in PKR, Fahmi surprised many on his first appearance in the general election when he defeated former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin for the Lembah Pantai seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018 with a 5,598-vote majority.

The father of two maintained his winning streak by retaining the seat in a four-cornered fight in GE15 last month - defeating contenders Ramlan Shahean @ Askolani of Barisan Nasional, Fauzi Abu Bakar (Perikatan Nasional) and Noor Asmah Mohd Razalli (PUTRA) with a larger majority of 13,912 votes.

As an elected representative, Fahmi had been appointed to the Parliament Select Committee on Human Rights and Gender Equality during the 14th Parliament term.

Known as someone who has been vocal in fighting for the plight of the B40 group as well as being actively involved in community and youth activities, Fahmi was appointed as PKR Information chief in July 2022 and PH communications director from September 2021. - Bernama